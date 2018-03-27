Titans agree to terms with quarterback Blaine Gabbert

The Titans have just signed Blaine Gabbert as a backup quarterback.

According to the team, Gabbert visited the Titans' facility last week and reached a deal Monday night.

Gabbert is a seven-year NFL veteran and played for the Arizona Cardinals last season. During his career, he has also played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gabbert was a first-round pick by the Jaguars and went 10th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback taken in the draft that year, behind Cam Newton and Jake Locker.

He has started 45 games in his NFL career, including five games last year. Last season, Gabbert completed 95-of-171 passes for 1,086 yards, with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Gabbert was the starting quarterback during Arizona’s 12-7 win over the Titans last year.

Gabbert will be the backup for starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Titans also have quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson on the roster.

