Crews responding to fire in Rutherford County neighborhood

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Residents are being asked to use caution as crews respond to a house fire in Rutherford County.

The blaze is happening in a neighborhood on Sulphur Springs Road near Allen Road.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

