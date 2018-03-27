Cause of Rutherford County house fire under investigation

Officials are still working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a Rutherford County home.

The blaze sparked in the attic of a home on Sulphur Springs Road on Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, no one was home when the fire started.

The fire is believed to have been burning for an extended period of time before someone reported it.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

