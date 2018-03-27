Lineup for Pilgrimage Music Festival to be announced later today - WSMV News 4

Lineup for Pilgrimage Music Festival to be announced later today

Thousands attended the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin. (WSMV) Thousands attended the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin. (WSMV)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Later on Tuesday, music fans will find out the big names set to perform at this year's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Last year's headliners included Justin Timberlake, who is a co-producer of the event.

News 4 will send out an alert on our app as soon as the announcement is made.

