Headliners for Pilgrimage Music Festival announced

Thousands attended the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin. (WSMV)

Headliners for this year's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival include Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie.

The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Last year's headliners included Justin Timberlake, who is a co-producer of the event.

