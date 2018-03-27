Great Smoky Mountains park hosting bear research conference

The Titans have signed Blaine Gabbert as a backup quarterback. According to the team, Gabbert visited the Titans last week and reached a deal Monday night.More >>
Residents are being asked to use caution as crews respond to a fire in Rutherford County.More >>
Later on Tuesday, music fans will find out the big names set to perform at this year's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.More >>
Kentucky's new highway map is now available, just in time for people wanting to make spring road-trip plans in the Bluegrass state.More >>
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
The Republican-led state Senate has approved a bill that would reshape the University of Tennessee's board of trustees.More >>
Researchers from around the world are meeting in Tennessee for a conference about how humans and bears can safely coexist.More >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says he's "not a big fan" of arming teachers at school, saying they have their hands full without carrying guns.More >>
Three country artists will soon be added to the list of the legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame.More >>
Two women are on the run in connection with a stabbing and robbery that left one man hurt.More >>
