Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West, Johnny Gimble named to Country Music Hall of Fame

Three country artists have been added to the list of the legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

This year's inductee class includes Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West and famed fiddle player Johnny Gimble.

This group is the 58th class of artists to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Skaggs will be inducted in the Modern Era Artist category.

"I was totally shocked, and I burst into tears when I heard that I was gonna be the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame," said Skaggs in a statement. "When I came to Nashville in 1980, I came to play music and hopefully get a record deal. All of that happened, but I never dreamed that I'd ever be a member of this hallowed Hall. Why me, and why now was going through my mind."

West, who died in 1991, is in the Veterans Era Artist category.

Gimble, who died in 2015, is an inductee in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood emceed the announcement Tuesday morning.

