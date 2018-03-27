Country Music Hall of Fame inductees to be announced later today

Three country artists will soon be added to the list of the legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

This year's inductees will be revealed during a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be emceeing the announcement.

This group will be the 58th class of artists to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

