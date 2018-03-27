2 women wanted for stabbing, robbery in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

2 women wanted for stabbing, robbery in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two women are on the run in connection with a stabbing and robbery that left one man hurt.

Police say the women flagged the male victim down at the Exxon on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When the victim pulled up to see what the women needed, one of the women cut him while the other stole his money.

Investigators say the suspects, described as white women in their 30s, got away in a white sedan.

The victim was cut in the arm but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 women wanted for stabbing, robbery in north NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.