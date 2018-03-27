2 women wanted for stabbing, robbery in north Nashville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The Titans have signed Blaine Gabbert as a backup quarterback. According to the team, Gabbert visited the Titans last week and reached a deal Monday night.More >>
The Titans have signed Blaine Gabbert as a backup quarterback. According to the team, Gabbert visited the Titans last week and reached a deal Monday night.More >>
Residents are being asked to use caution as crews respond to a fire in Rutherford County.More >>
Residents are being asked to use caution as crews respond to a fire in Rutherford County.More >>
Later on Tuesday, music fans will find out the big names set to perform at this year's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.More >>
Later on Tuesday, music fans will find out the big names set to perform at this year's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.More >>
Kentucky's new highway map is now available, just in time for people wanting to make spring road-trip plans in the Bluegrass state.More >>
Kentucky's new highway map is now available, just in time for people wanting to make spring road-trip plans in the Bluegrass state.More >>
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
The Republican-led state Senate has approved a bill that would reshape the University of Tennessee's board of trustees.More >>
The Republican-led state Senate has approved a bill that would reshape the University of Tennessee's board of trustees.More >>
Researchers from around the world are meeting in Tennessee for a conference about how humans and bears can safely coexist.More >>
Researchers from around the world are meeting in Tennessee for a conference about how humans and bears can safely coexist.More >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says he's "not a big fan" of arming teachers at school, saying they have their hands full without carrying guns.More >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says he's "not a big fan" of arming teachers at school, saying they have their hands full without carrying guns.More >>
Three country artists will soon be added to the list of the legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame.More >>
Three country artists will soon be added to the list of the legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame.More >>
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >>
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >>
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >>
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >>
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >>
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >>
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >>
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >>
A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
The Maury County School Board voted on Monday night not to investigate Superintendent Chris Marczak.More >>
The Maury County School Board voted on Monday night not to investigate Superintendent Chris Marczak.More >>
A new baby has been born at the Nashville Zoo.More >>
A new baby has been born at the Nashville Zoo.More >>
Tevin Griffin, 21, has just been served with an indictment for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting.More >>
Tevin Griffin, 21, has just been served with an indictment for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting.More >>
There are some circumstances in which your refund may take longer.More >>
There are some circumstances in which your refund may take longer.More >>