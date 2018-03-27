2 women wanted for stabbing, robbery in north Nashville

Two women are on the run in connection with a stabbing and robbery that left one man hurt.

Police say the women flagged the male victim down at the Exxon on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When the victim pulled up to see what the women needed, one of the women cut him while the other stole his money.

Investigators say the suspects, described as white women in their 30s, got away in a white sedan.

The victim was cut in the arm but refused to be taken to the hospital.

