Maury school board won’t investigate superintendent

The Maury County School Board voted on Monday night not to investigate Superintendent Chris Marczak.

The vote at Monday’s board meeting comes after a scathing report from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The report said of the 13 problems in the most recent audit of Maury County government, 11 of them are “directly related to failures with the Director of Schools.”

Auditors found the school district was “overpaying former employees for several months” and did not get competitive bids for laptop computers.

The audit said problems in Maury County Schools resulted in a “lack of management oversight.”

“It concerns me when I see audit findings worsen and go uncorrected,” the auditor said in the report. “The old way of doing things is not working.”

Click to read the full report and audit.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.