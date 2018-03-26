Mayor using Twitter to communicate with citizens

Nashville Mayor David Briley is using an unconventional tool to respond to city-related issues facing residents: Twitter.

Briley told News 4 he was very active on Twitter as vice mayor.

Now he has staff members monitoring his account and it has become a great way for constituents to engage with their Mayor.

“It’s a direct way to communicate,” Briley said. “It gets people’s attention, and we’ve created an office where we’re very responsive to it.”

On Monday, East Nashville resident Katie Hoovler found a large wooden pole blocking part of the sidewalk near her bus stop on Gallatin. She does not drive and relies on the bus to get to and from work.

“It was affecting the MTA stop and it was also affecting accessibility of the sidewalk,” she said. “I tweeted the mayor’s office, MTA and public works and really quickly I got a response from Mayor Briley.”

The response came in just four minutes, assuring Hoovler her report had been received and thanking her for the tweet. The response also included a phone number to call for future sidewalk issues.

“I think it shows that he really understands the need for safe transportation for everyone, whether you’re taking the bus, walking or in a car,” Hoovler said. “It shows his priorities.”

