Mayor using Twitter to communicate with citizens

The Maury County School Board voted on Monday night not to investigate Superintendent Chris Marczak.More >>
The Maury County School Board voted on Monday night not to investigate Superintendent Chris Marczak.More >>
Tevin Griffin, 21, has just been served with an indictment for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting.More >>
Tevin Griffin, 21, has just been served with an indictment for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley is using an unconventional tool to respond to city-related issues facing residents: Twitter.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley is using an unconventional tool to respond to city-related issues facing residents: Twitter.More >>
Move over, TDOT crews are out patching potholes while the weather allows.More >>
Move over, TDOT crews are out patching potholes while the weather allows.More >>
A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
Former Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason was indicted last week on domestic assault charges.More >>
Former Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason was indicted last week on domestic assault charges.More >>
Hendersonville police said a teen who ran away from her home last week has been found.More >>
Hendersonville police said a teen who ran away from her home last week has been found.More >>
The FBI has taken custody of multiple suspicious packages sent to military locations and the CIA in the Washington, DC area, officials said Monday.More >>
The FBI has taken custody of multiple suspicious packages sent to military locations and the CIA in the Washington, DC area, officials said Monday.More >>
New numbers recently released show how fast Rutherford County is growing.More >>
New numbers recently released show how fast Rutherford County is growing.More >>
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
Officers were initially called to the home off Tarrytown Drive for a medical issue on Monday morning. When they arrived, the man inside the house reportedly refused to come out.More >>
Officers were initially called to the home off Tarrytown Drive for a medical issue on Monday morning. When they arrived, the man inside the house reportedly refused to come out.More >>
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >>
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
Police successfully talked a man barricaded in a Clarksville hotel room to surrender.More >>
Police successfully talked a man barricaded in a Clarksville hotel room to surrender.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>