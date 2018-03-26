Woman accused of shooting homeless man after argument indicted

A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The grand jury indicted Katie Quackenbush on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Aug. 26 shooting of Gerald Melton.

Police said Melton, a homeless man, reported he was sleeping on the sidewalk on the 900 block of 19th Avenue South when he said Quackenbush drove up in a Porsche SUV with a friend. The man told police he approached the woman’s car complaining about the loud music and exhaust fumes. Police said Melton and Quackenbush got into a verbal argument.

The police affidavit said the man had walked away back toward the area he was sleeping and Quackenbush got of her SUV out with a gun. The two continued to argue and Quackenbush fired two shots, hitting Melton in the abdomen. Police said the woman and her friend then drove off.

Quackenbush was arrested on Sept. 11, just over two weeks after the incident.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.