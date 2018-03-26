Grand jury indicts for Titans WR Mason on domestic assault charge

Former Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason was indicted last week on domestic assault charges.

Mason was arrested in October after a woman he had been dating told police he attacked her after she broke up with him.

Police said the called police to her Bellevue home just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30. The woman said she was physically assaulted, grabbed by the neck and hit in the stomach during an argument after she told Mason she no longer wanted to date him.

Detectives said there was bruising on the victim’s right hand, a red mark on her neck, and a scratch on her left hand. There was also a hole in the back of the front door, which the victim said Mason caused.

Mason, 43, left the home before police arrived. He surrendered for booking after he was made aware warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Metro’s Domestic Violence Division said there is no record of prior incidents between Mason and the victim.

Mason's bond was set at $12,500. He posted bond and was released just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

