Properties in Rutherford County now valued at $8 billion

Properties in Rutherford County now valued at $8 billion

MURFREESBORO, TN

New numbers recently released show how fast Rutherford County is growing.

The county said the value of all property was $7 billion six months ago. Now it’s up to $8 billion.

Property values are up in one county commission district about 55 percent.

In the next month or so people will be getting notices show how the assessed value of their homes or businesses has changed.

An increase in the assessed value doesn’t necessarily mean your taxes are going up. That won’t be known until the county commission sets the tax rate.

