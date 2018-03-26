Baby leopard born at Nashville Zoo

A female clouded leopard was born in March at the Nashville Zoo. (Photo: Amiee Stubbs/Nashville Zoo)

A new baby has been born at the Nashville Zoo.

The zoo announced the birth of a female clouded leopard named “Neofelis Nebulosa.”

This is the sixth litter born to the mother and father leopards that have been paired together for mating since 2011.

Clouded leopards are listed as “vulnerable” and protected in most range countries.

Precise data on population numbers in the wild is not known, but the reduced number of sightings suggests the species is in decline.

