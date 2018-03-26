Court workers need more help to handle school threats

In the wake of more school threat, court workers said they need help to prevent more school threats. (WSMV)

Juvenile court workers in Williamson County said they need more help to handle more school threats coming in after the Parkland School shooting.

Since late February, 10 cases of school threats popped up in Williamson County. Juvenile Court Director Zannie Martin said the children responsible for those threats ranged from ages 11 to 17 years old.

“What we know is that we’re taking those cases seriously all of us as a community, and it’s not OK for our young people to be making threats either,” said Martin.

In light of the school shootings, Williamson County Juvenile Court pushed for more case workers this year.

“The number of people moving into our community increases our caseloads,” said Martin.

Williamson County Juvenile Court has six people to handle a total of 1,000 juvenile cases, averaging about 150 to 180 cases per person. The county will add three employees, including two youth services officers and a diversion specialist. The county commission approved the position at a cost of $160,000, which includes salary and benefits for the rest of 2018 and for the 2019 fiscal year.

“The youth services officers wear a lot of hats, and they do a lot of things in these cases. We ask a lot of them,” said Martin.

The new hires are expected to help make sure every child gets enough attention. Martin said the goal is figuring out why a child committed a crime then offer therapy and counseling, an effort to not miss red flags.

“We feel that it is our responsibility to help equip these kids with the right tools to make better decisions,” said Martin. “There’s a balance of accountability and services and juvenile court’s got the responsibility to find that balance.”

The juvenile court director said the county’s growth also added to their workload, and court services have to keep expanding to keep up with the population change.

