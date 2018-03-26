Exonerated man’s attorney speaks out

The lawyer for a man wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades is speaking out for the first time since news that the man will be awarded $1 million for his wrongful conviction.

Last week the state awarded Lawrence McKinney $1 million for his wrongful conviction.

He was cleared through DNA evidence after being convicted of rape and burglary in 1978.

Gov. Bill Haslam exonerated McKinney in December, giving him the chance to go after the $1 million compensation.

“He’s got a trust in the Lord. He’ll tell you that in the first two minutes you talk with him,” said attorney Jack Lowery, who represented McKinney. “He’s not angry and when he got in, he associated himself with the church, who has helped support him through this.”

It will take roughly 16 years for McKinney to get paid all of the money due. He will be paid monthly.

If he dies before the full award is paid, the money will go to his wife.

