Report: Williamson County on list of healthiest communities

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A new report puts Williamson County on the list of healthiest communities.

Williamson County ranked No. 23 on the list, the only Tennessee county to make the top 500.

Counties were evaluated in education, population, infrastructure and economy, as well as living a productive, healthy lifestyle.

The ranking were done by U.S. News and World Report and the Aetna Foundation.

