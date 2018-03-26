Company plans mixed-use development on West End property - WSMV News 4

Company plans mixed-use development on West End property

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A giant hole in the heart of West End now has a viable future.

The site, formerly known as West End Summit, has been bought by a development firm.

Propst Development, based in Huntsville, AL, has plans for a large mixed-use development on the land. The sale became official on Monday morning.

Details for the nearly 4-acre site are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Company plans mixed-use development on West End propertyMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.