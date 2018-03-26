Company plans mixed-use development on West End property

A giant hole in the heart of West End now has a viable future.

The site, formerly known as West End Summit, has been bought by a development firm.

Propst Development, based in Huntsville, AL, has plans for a large mixed-use development on the land. The sale became official on Monday morning.

Details for the nearly 4-acre site are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

