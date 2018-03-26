Online reporting tools help police serve outstanding warrants - WSMV News 4

Online reporting tools help police serve outstanding warrants

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police want to remind citizens about an online reporting tool that allows you to anonymously report people wanted on criminal charges.

Since 2012 it has helped police serve nearly 250 outstanding warrants.

The report can be made via computer or smart phone. Click to Report Wanted Criminals.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Online reporting tools help police serve outstanding warrantsMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.