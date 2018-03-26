April 2 is last day to register to vote for May elections

If you want to vote on the transit plan proposed for Nashville, you need to be registered to vote by Monday, April 2, according to the Davidson County Election Commission website.
The transit plan will be on the ballot in Davidson County on May 1. Early voting will be held April 11-26.
Primary elections will also be held in 21 other counties throughout Middle Tennessee.
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
A new baby has been born at the Nashville Zoo.More >>
Juvenile court workers in Williamson County said they need more help to handle more school threats coming in after the Parkland School shooting.More >>
It was a memorable and inspirational weekend for the Nashville Symphony last weekend, performing sold out shows featuring instruments once played in concentration camps during the Holocaust.More >>
The lawyer for a man wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades is speaking out for the first time since news that the man will be awarded $1 million for his wrongful conviction.More >>
A new report puts Williamson County on the list of healthiest communities.More >>
The FBI has taken custody of multiple suspicious packages sent to military locations in the Washington, DC area, a law enforcement official said Monday. The official said two of the packages were sent to Fort Belvoir and Fort McNair.More >>
A giant hole in the heart of West End now has a viable future.More >>
Metro Police want to remind citizens about an online reporting tool that allows you to anonymously report people wanted on criminal charges.More >>
Linda Brown, who as a little girl was at the center of the Brown v. Board of Education US Supreme Court case that ended segregation in schools, has died, a funeral home spokesman said.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
Officers were initially called to the home off Tarrytown Drive for a medical issue on Monday morning. When they arrived, the man inside the house reportedly refused to come out.More >>
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
Police successfully talked a man barricaded in a Clarksville hotel room to surrender.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
