April 2 is last day to register to vote for May elections - WSMV News 4

April 2 is last day to register to vote for May elections

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

If you want to vote on the transit plan proposed for Nashville, you need to be registered to vote by Monday, April 2, according to the Davidson County Election Commission website.

The transit plan will be on the ballot in Davidson County on May 1. Early voting will be held April 11-26.

Primary elections will also be held in 21 other counties throughout Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.