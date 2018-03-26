April 2 is last day to register to vote for May elections

If you want to vote on the transit plan proposed for Nashville, you need to be registered to vote by Monday, April 2, according to the Davidson County Election Commission website.

The transit plan will be on the ballot in Davidson County on May 1. Early voting will be held April 11-26.

Primary elections will also be held in 21 other counties throughout Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.