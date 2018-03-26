Violins of Hope brought to Nashville

The Violins of Hope will be on display at the Nashville Public Library. (WSMV)

It was a memorable and inspirational weekend for the Nashville Symphony last weekend, performing sold out shows featuring instruments once played in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

There are 32 violins now in Nashville as part of a library exhibit called Violins of Hope.

As much as it was about the sound, it’s the story that packed the punch.

The 32 violins, all restored, were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.

They survived the concentration camps, massacres and long journeys.

On stage, the violins sounded beautiful.

But the story they tell is anything but.

“When you’re dealing with the subject like the second World War and the Holocaust, it’s too big of a story we can actually understand,” said Avshi Weinstein.

Weinstein is here from Israel. His father and grandfather restored these violins, the ones played in the camps to offer hope.

“Music has its own language,” said Weinstein. “There is happy music and sad music. Music with hope and there’s music with no hope.”

Not just seeing the violins, restoring them and hearing them was most important.

“To remember the past so we don’t make the same mistakes in the future,” said Weinstein.

The exhibit Visions of Hope opens on Tuesday at the Nashville Public Library in downtown Nashville.

