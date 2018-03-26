Asphalt plants expect busy season ahead

Move over, TDOT crews are out patching potholes while the weather allows.

There is some good news for drivers. Now that winter is behind us, asphalt plants are full steam ahead -- meaning the repairs made will be more permanent.

At the Vulcan asphalt plant this is operation is a well-oiled machine. All day long trucks are coming and going, getting loaded up with asphalt to head out to road projects.

“This is going to be a big year,” Bryan Carr, area manager for Vulcan Materials' asphalt plants said.

Carr says between more funding for road projects, and more potholes to repair the ten asphalt plants across middle Tennessee will be running full bore.

“The real busy season hits about April when the weather finally breaks and the sun comes out and stays out,” said Carr.

TDOT says they have already spent more time and money repairing potholes through the first week of March, than it did through the entire fiscal year of 2017.

“This (Danley) plant, is our busiest plant. We will have 50 to 100 trucks a day. On a real busy day we may have 150 trucks,” Carr explained.

The process for making asphalt has not changed for the last decade. 95 percent of asphalt is rock, and Tennessee quarries are chock full of it.

Some asphalt plants stay open six days a week.

On average, it takes about 20 minutes for asphalt to leave the plant, and be out on the job site.

Some may ask why "hot mix" -- a more permanent solution cannot be used during the winter months.

“It cools too fast,” Carr said. ”When you lay asphalt you have a certain amount of time to roll it, until it gets compacted. If it cools before it gets compacted, it's not going to stay down.”