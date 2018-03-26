Meteorologist Cody Murphy is the newest member of the 4Warn Weather Team, joining us in March 2018.

Cody is homegrown right here from Middle Tennessee, growing up in the city of La Vergne.

He recently worked for WZVN-TV in Fort Myers, FL.

During his time there he covered record flooding, tornadoes and most recently Hurricane Irma, which made landfall about 30 miles south of his home.

Before Florida, he began his career in Peoria, IL, covering severe summer storms and heavy winter snowfall.

While working in Illinois, he earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the November 2013 tornado that tore through the area.

He's also received two Best Weathercaster Awards from the Florida Associated Press.

When Cody's not tracking weather you can catch him exploring downtown and hiking around Middle Tennessee. Also, look for him rooting on the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators at the home games!

Cody is also a proud parent of a long-haired Dachshund named Bailey.

He's also very interested in all things space and attended a few rocket launches from Cape Canaveral.

If you want to know more or talk weather or space with Cody, follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at CodyMurphyWX.

