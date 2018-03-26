Lawmakers wary of cost to fund Kentucky broadband project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A project to bring high-speed internet capability to all of Kentucky's 120 counties needs more than $100 million to keep it going, but state lawmakers seem wary of paying for it.
Officials with Kentucky Wired made their case Monday to a panel of Kentucky lawmakers who will decide how to spend more than $70 billion in state and federal tax dollars over the next two years. The project needs about $60 million over the next two years to meet its contractual obligations with its private partners. And it needs another $88 million to reimburse companies for their losses during the project's many delays.
State officials say killing the project could lead to a $500 million loss for the state. Lawmakers discussed the issue Monday but made no decision.
