Police involved in standoff with suicidal man at Clarksville motel

Police are working to negotiate with a suicidal man who may be armed at a motel in Clarksville.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the room at the GuestHouse Inn on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Crisis negotiators and a tactical unit have responded to the scene.

Police said they have confirmed that the man has threatened to harm himself.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

