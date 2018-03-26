Police involved in standoff at Clarksville motel - WSMV News 4

Police involved in standoff with suicidal man at Clarksville motel

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are working to negotiate with a suicidal man who may be armed at a motel in Clarksville.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the room at the GuestHouse Inn on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Crisis negotiators and a tactical unit have responded to the scene.

Police said they have confirmed that the man has threatened to harm himself.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

