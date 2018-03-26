19-year-old accused of stealing car, possessing marijuana

Rondell Tyson is now charged with auto theft and felony marijuana possession. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A 19-year-old who was just arrested by the Juvenile Crime Task Force a few weeks ago is facing new charges.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Rondell Tyson is now charged with auto theft and felony marijuana possession.

Police say Tyson had a car key for a 2017 Toyota Yaris that was stolen from a condo on Hillsboro Pike back in February. The same car was reportedly used during an armed robbery on March 4.

An officer spotted the car when it was parked at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue on Friday night.

When the officer approached Tyson, he allegedly ran away and tossed a plastic bag into a dumpster. According to investigators, police found nine small bags of marijuana inside the larger bag.

Tyson was also allegedly carrying nine Lortab pills, a digital scale and more than $700 in cash.

Tyson was released from jail Saturday after posting more than $69,000 in bond.

Tyson was arrested on March 1 for allegedly having a pistol stolen from Alabama and marijuana with him. He reportedly admitted to police that he sold marijuana. He was released from jail March 2 after posting bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.