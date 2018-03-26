Convicted felon now charged in north Nashville murder - WSMV News 4

Convicted felon now charged in north Nashville murder

Tevin Griffin, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Tevin Griffin, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville convicted felon who was already behind bars is now charged with murder.

Tevin Griffin, 21, has just been served with an indictment for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting.

David White died after being shot multiple times during an argument in February 2017 on 16th Avenue North.

Griffin was convicted in November 2017 for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting on Blank Street in September 2017, along with felony cocaine possession. He was sentenced to spend one year in jail and five years on probation.

