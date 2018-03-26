BBQ Bacon Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe

BBQ Bacon Deviled Eggs
12 boiled eggs
6 slices Loveless Cafe Peppered Bacon
1 Tablespoon Sweet With A Bite BBQ Sauce
1 Teaspoon Worcestershire
1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
Extra Sweet With A Bite BBQ Sauce (for garnish)
Directions
- Cut the chilled, hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the cooked yolk from the white; reserve yolks.
- Rinse the egg whites and carefully pat dry.
- Cook 3 slices of Loveless Cafe Peppered Bacon until crispy; cool, chop and set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked yolks, BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, mayonnaise and chopped bacon.
- Fill each egg white with a dollop of the prepared filling.
- Garnish top with BBQ sauce.
- Chill and serve.