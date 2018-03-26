BBQ Bacon Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe - WSMV News 4

BBQ Bacon Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe

Posted: Updated:

BBQ Bacon Deviled Eggs

12 boiled eggs

6 slices Loveless Cafe Peppered Bacon

1 Tablespoon Sweet With A Bite BBQ Sauce

1 Teaspoon Worcestershire

1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

Extra Sweet With A Bite BBQ Sauce (for garnish)

Directions

  1. Cut the chilled, hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the cooked yolk from the white; reserve yolks.
  2. Rinse the egg whites and carefully pat dry.
  3. Cook 3 slices of Loveless Cafe Peppered Bacon until crispy; cool, chop and set aside.
  4. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked yolks, BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, mayonnaise and chopped bacon.
  5. Fill each egg white with a dollop of the prepared filling.
  6. Garnish top with BBQ sauce.
  7. Chill and serve.
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.