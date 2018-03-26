Chow Chow Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe
12 Hard-Boiled Eggs
1 cup Loveless Chow Chow Relish
2 Tablespoons Mayonnaise
1 teaspoon prepared, ground horseradish
Salt & Pepper to taste
Smoke Chili Seasoning (for garnish, optional)
Chopped fresh parsley (for garnish, optional)
Directions
- Cut the chilled, hardboiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the cooked yolk from the white; reserve yolks.
- Rinse the egg whites and carefully pat dry.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked yolks, chopped chow chow relish, horseradish and mayonnaise. Add salt and ground white pepper as needed.
- Fill each egg white with a dollop of the prepared filling.
- Garnish top with a sprinkle of smoked chili seasoning and chopped parsley.
- Chill and serve.