Chow Chow Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe - WSMV News 4

Chow Chow Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe

Posted: Updated:

Chow Chow Deviled Eggs from The Loveless Cafe

12 Hard-Boiled Eggs

1 cup Loveless Chow Chow Relish

2 Tablespoons Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon prepared, ground horseradish

Salt & Pepper to taste

Smoke Chili Seasoning (for garnish, optional)

Chopped fresh parsley (for garnish, optional)

Directions

  1. Cut the chilled, hardboiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the cooked yolk from the white; reserve yolks.
  2. Rinse the egg whites and carefully pat dry.
  3. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked yolks, chopped chow chow relish, horseradish and mayonnaise. Add salt and ground white pepper as needed.
  4. Fill each egg white with a dollop of the prepared filling.
  5. Garnish top with a sprinkle of smoked chili seasoning and chopped parsley.
  6. Chill and serve.
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.