Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Smyrna home

Police say a suspect is in custody after a standoff lasting nearly three hours at a home in Smyrna.

Officers were initially called to the home off Tarrytown Drive for a medical issue on Monday morning. When they arrived, the man inside the house reportedly refused to come out.

After learning the man had two guns inside the home, the SWAT team surrounded the area and even blocked off Almaville Road as the standoff continued.

Despite several attempts to connect, even through the use of social media, officers said they were not able to communicate with the suspect.

At one point, three children came outside of the home. When that happened, officers quickly made entry and took the man into custody.

Officials said they found a woman and a fourth child inside the home.

In the end, no one was injured and no shots were fired during the standoff.

"It went as good as anything could go because everybody is going home safely. All the children are OK. All the adults are OK. All the officers, paramedics, everyone is safe, so there’s no better outcome that you could have," said Sgt. Bobby Gibson with the Smyrna Police Department.

Police have not said what kind of charges the man could face. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

"There may be some health issues with this individual. It may be some challenges from some of the medications that may have changed his thought process," Gibson said.

