Police responding to standoff at home in Smyrna

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A man has barricaded himself inside a house off Tarrytown Drive near Almaville Road, which is across the street from LifePoint Church.More >>
Brian “Penny” Collins has been hired as the head coach of the Tennessee State University men’s basketball team.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
Officials are investigating a fire at a home on Claiborne Street in south Nashville. There was no one living inside the home, but the flames started spreading to the house next door.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
A unit at a Tennessee prison remained on lockdown a day after a fight among inmates.More >>
The Nashville Predators gave it everything they had but came up short on Sunday night on the road with a loss to the Winnipeg Jets in a shoot-out, 5-4.More >>
Friends and loved ones gathered on Sunday to say a final goodbye to a man who had been missing for years.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting at the Belle Forest at Memorial Apartments in Clarksville on Sunday.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >>
Friends and loved ones gathered on Sunday to say a final goodbye to a man who had been missing for years.More >>
A man suspected of stealing a vehicle that was left running with a sleeping baby inside made a quick stop at a nearby gas station.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
