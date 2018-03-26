Police responding to standoff at home in Smyrna - WSMV News 4

Police responding to standoff at home in Smyrna

Posted: Updated:
Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home. (WSMV) Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home. (WSMV)
The situation is unfolding near a busy church. (WSMV) The situation is unfolding near a busy church. (WSMV)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

Multiple police officers have responded to a standoff at a home in Smyrna.

A man has barricaded himself inside a house off Tarrytown Drive near Almaville Road, which is across the street from LifePoint Church.

Police have blocked off the entrance from Tarrytown Drive.

Online Public File

