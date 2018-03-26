Police responding to standoff at home in Smyrna

The situation is unfolding near a busy church. (WSMV)

Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home. (WSMV)

Multiple police officers have responded to a standoff at a home in Smyrna.

A man has barricaded himself inside a house off Tarrytown Drive near Almaville Road, which is across the street from LifePoint Church.

Police have blocked off the entrance from Tarrytown Drive.

Police have now blocked off a portion of Almaville Rd about a block in both directions from the scene of the Standoff. Traffic is being rerouted. pic.twitter.com/zP3afcs2If — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 26, 2018

