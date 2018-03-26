TSU names Brian 'Penny' Collins as men's basketball coach

Brian “Penny” Collins has been hired as the head coach of the Tennessee State University men’s basketball program.

Collins, a Nashville native, is the 18th head coach in program history, replacing Dana Ford, who left for Missouri State.

This is the first Division I head coaching position for the 34-year-old.

Collins served on the TSU coaching staff when he was a graduate assistant. As an undergrad, he played at Belmont University.

Collins went on to play for the Kouvot Bears in Finland and the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League.

He was previously the head coach at Columbia State and took the team to back-to-back NJCAA National Tournament appearances.

Collins most recently worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State under Dan Muller.

"We welcome Coach Brian Collins to take the helm, and take us to the next level," said Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover in a news release. "Coach Collins returns to make his mark on the program, bringing experience and hometown knowledge, all of which will help with recruiting local talent and getting TSU to post season play. This is great day for TSU Athletics and the TSU family, and our fans deserve it."

Collins will be introduced at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

