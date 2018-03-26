Police say north Nashville shooting was suicide - WSMV News 4

Police say north Nashville shooting was suicide

NASHVILLE, TN

Police say they believe a shooting death in north Nashville was a suicide.

The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.

Several patrol cars responded to the scene Monday morning.

According to officers, there is no reason to believe the death is suspicious.

