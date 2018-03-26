Unit at Tennessee prison on lockdown after inmate fight

A man has barricaded himself inside a house off Tarrytown Drive near Almaville Road, which is across the street from LifePoint Church.More >>
A man has barricaded himself inside a house off Tarrytown Drive near Almaville Road, which is across the street from LifePoint Church.More >>
Brian “Penny” Collins has been hired as the head coach of the Tennessee State University men’s basketball team.More >>
Brian “Penny” Collins has been hired as the head coach of the Tennessee State University men’s basketball team.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
Officials are investigating a fire at a home on Claiborne Street in south Nashville. There was no one living inside the home, but the flames started spreading to the house next door.More >>
Officials are investigating a fire at a home on Claiborne Street in south Nashville. There was no one living inside the home, but the flames started spreading to the house next door.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
A unit at a Tennessee prison remained on lockdown a day after a fight among inmates.More >>
A unit at a Tennessee prison remained on lockdown a day after a fight among inmates.More >>
The Nashville Predators gave it everything they had but came up short on Sunday night on the road with a loss to the Winnipeg Jets in a shoot-out, 5-4.More >>
The Nashville Predators gave it everything they had but came up short on Sunday night on the road with a loss to the Winnipeg Jets in a shoot-out, 5-4.More >>
Friends and loved ones gathered on Sunday to say a final goodbye to a man who had been missing for years.More >>
Friends and loved ones gathered on Sunday to say a final goodbye to a man who had been missing for years.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting at the Belle Forest at Memorial Apartments in Clarksville on Sunday.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting at the Belle Forest at Memorial Apartments in Clarksville on Sunday.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died.More >>