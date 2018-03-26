Firefighter burned while battling blaze at south Nashville home

A firefighter was injured while fighting a blaze at a home on Claiborne Street in south Nashville early Monday morning.

The firefighter, who is said to have minor burns, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There was no one living inside the home, but the flames started spreading to the house next door.

A man was inside the other home, and a neighbor helped get him outside to safety as crews fought to get the flames under control.

"It was intense. I was standing out here on the sidewalk a good 100 feet, and you can feel the heat from the billowing of the fire and the flames, and it was a vacant house, but it was amazing," said neighbor Craig Hunner.

It's unclear what sparked the blaze, as there was no electricity running to the home. Officials said they believe there may have been homeless people staying inside the house.

