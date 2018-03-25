Nashville Predators fall to Winnipeg Jets 5-4

The Nashville Predators gave it everything they had but came up short on Sunday night on the road with a loss to the Winnipeg Jets in a shoot-out, 5-4.

The Predators got out to a 3-1 lead before Winnipeg rallied to tie it at 4 and send it into overtime.

No one scored in the OT, and then they went to the shoot-out where the Preds could not get anything past Winnipeg's goalie.

Four different players scored for Nashville: Roman Josi, Kyle Turris, Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson.

Despite the loss, the Predators still lead the Western Conference with 107 points.

The boys in gold will be back on friendly territory Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena when the Minnesota Wild come to town.