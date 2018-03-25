Victim in shooting at Clarksville apartment complex dies

A man shot at a Clarksville apartment complex on Sunday has died, according to police.

Clarksville police said Cameron Rosario Ortiz, 20, of Clarksville, died on Sunday night.

Police were called to the Belle Forest at Memorial Apartments on Memorial Drive around 4:45 p.m.

There were dual 911 calls with one of them reporting that there had been an accident with injuries. However, when police arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim inside a car parked outside of the N building.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Detective Cunningham at 931-648-0656, ext 5195, TIPSLINE, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

