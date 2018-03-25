Victim in shooting at Clarksville apartment complex dies

Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
A new baby has been born at the Nashville Zoo.More >>
Juvenile court workers in Williamson County said they need more help to handle more school threats coming in after the Parkland School shooting.More >>
It was a memorable and inspirational weekend for the Nashville Symphony last weekend, performing sold out shows featuring instruments once played in concentration camps during the Holocaust.More >>
The lawyer for a man wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades is speaking out for the first time since news that the man will be awarded $1 million for his wrongful conviction.More >>
A new report puts Williamson County on the list of healthiest communities.More >>
The FBI has taken custody of multiple suspicious packages sent to military locations in the Washington, DC area, a law enforcement official said Monday. The official said two of the packages were sent to Fort Belvoir and Fort McNair.More >>
A giant hole in the heart of West End now has a viable future.More >>
Metro Police want to remind citizens about an online reporting tool that allows you to anonymously report people wanted on criminal charges.More >>
Linda Brown, who as a little girl was at the center of the Brown v. Board of Education US Supreme Court case that ended segregation in schools, has died, a funeral home spokesman said.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died.More >>
The shooting happened on the property of the Tennessee Clay Target Complex off County Hospital Road.More >>
Officers were initially called to the home off Tarrytown Drive for a medical issue on Monday morning. When they arrived, the man inside the house reportedly refused to come out.More >>
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >>
This bill could make TNReady standardized tests score a larger percentage of student’s final grade in some cases.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
Police successfully talked a man barricaded in a Clarksville hotel room to surrender.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
