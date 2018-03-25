Man critically injured in Clarksville shooting - WSMV News 4

Man critically injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Clarksville on Sunday.

Police were called to the Belle Forest at Memorial Apartments on Memorial Drive around 4:45 p.m.

There were dual 911 calls with one of them reporting that there had been an accident with injuries. However, when police arrived to the scene, they found a shooting victim inside a car parked outside of the N building.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Detective Cunningham at 931-648-0656, ext 5195, TIPSLINE, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

