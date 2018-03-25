Memorial service held for Watertown man missing for years

Friends and loved ones gathered on Sunday to say a final goodbye to a man who had been missing for years.More >>
A man was critically injured in a shooting at the Belle Forest at Memorial Apartments in Clarksville on Sunday.More >>
On Saturday, Nashville International Airport tested their full-scale emergency plan, allowing first responders to practice their lifesaving skills and response in the event of a disaster.More >>
Officials have ended a region-wide search for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities after he was found safe Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say he was found just before 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Salvation Army. He was safe an unhurt.More >>
A total stranger decided to build a bowling lane for a 14-year-old Knoxville boy that loves the sport.More >>
The "Violins of Hope," stringed instruments that were salvaged and restored from the Holocaust era, are now the stars of a new Nashville Symphony series and free exhibit at the Nashville Public Library opening on Monday.More >>
The race ended today for a running advocate and Nashville icon. Peter Pressman, 72, died of a heart attack on Sunday.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
Asia Durr had 24 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 17 and top-seeded Louisville rolled past No. 4 seed Stanford 86-59 on Friday night in the women's NCAA Tournament Lexington Region semifinal.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.More >>
A video of an infant smoking a small cigar set off outrage on social media that helped North Carolina authorities identify and arrest the mother.More >>
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House released a statement in response to the March for Our Lives protests.More >>
