Memorial service held for Watertown man missing for years

Friends and loved ones gathered on Sunday to say a final goodbye to a man who had been missing for years.

David Riemens, 60, disappeared In August 2012. His remains were found in January of this year. On Sunday, a celebration of life took place in Lebanon.

“I can see him in the room,” said Donald Nuessle, a long-time friend of Riemens. “We're just scratching the surface here of the people that he's touched.”

Riemens lived on Nuessle's farm in Watertown.

“I miss his humor. I miss his smile,” Nuessle said.

Riemens vanished from a Dollar General parking lot on August 8, 2012. Investigators say he was working on a project on Nuessle's farm and left for what appeared to be a brief work meeting.

“Whatever you do, don't forget your paperwork. That was the last thing I heard him say,” Nuessle recalled.

For more than five years, the case gained national attention. Riemens remains were discovered in January 2018 on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown, not far from where his abandoned truck was found.

“I was hoping the remains would show evidence of what happened,” said Nuessle. “There's not been closure yet. We know where he was. I visited the site. There's too many unanswered questions."

He added, "My belief is that someone is responsible for his death and placed him there."

Inside the memorial gathering, old photos, artwork, and personal effects were put out on display.

“The finding of his remains has allowed us to start to look through his belongings. We never felt like we had the right to touch them up until now,” explained Nuessle.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said it has followed numerous leads, and the case continues to be active and unsolved.

The cause of Riemens' death has not been revealed.