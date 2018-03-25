Fans flock to Nissan Stadium for Nashville SC game opener

A total of 18,922 fans gathered inside Nissan Stadium Saturday night to officially welcome Nashville SC and professional soccer to Nashville.

The club earned its first point of the season by drawing the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Even with the rainy conditions during the game, the crowd left an impression on the club.

“This is what we like to see as professionals,” keeper Matt Pickens said afterwards. “You want to see people that come to the game, that are into the game and come to see us put on a performance. They were really lively today. Every time we went up and had a corner, even at the final whistle there was an ahhh. They wanted more. That’s great to see.”



Nashville SC will return home to First Tennessee Park April 7 when they take on the Charlotte Independence.