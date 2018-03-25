East TN District Attorney Tony Clark found dead in Nashville

According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died. It is unclear what led to his death. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
According to THP Fall Branch, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark has died. It is unclear what led to his death. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
The "Violins of Hope," stringed instruments that were salvaged and restored from the Holocaust era, are now the stars of a new Nashville Symphony series and free exhibit at the Nashville Public Library opening on Monday.More >>
The "Violins of Hope," stringed instruments that were salvaged and restored from the Holocaust era, are now the stars of a new Nashville Symphony series and free exhibit at the Nashville Public Library opening on Monday.More >>
The race ended today for a running advocate and Nashville icon. Peter Pressman, 72, died of a heart attack on Sunday.More >>
The race ended today for a running advocate and Nashville icon. Peter Pressman, 72, died of a heart attack on Sunday.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
Asia Durr had 24 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 17 and top-seeded Louisville rolled past No. 4 seed Stanford 86-59 on Friday night in the women's NCAA Tournament Lexington Region semifinal.More >>
Asia Durr had 24 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 17 and top-seeded Louisville rolled past No. 4 seed Stanford 86-59 on Friday night in the women's NCAA Tournament Lexington Region semifinal.More >>
The Nashville Soccer Club home opener is in the books. Thousands showed up for the clubs first home game, which had to be moved to Nissan Stadium. because of high ticket demand. It was not enough to break a USL record of 20,231 set by Sacramento Republic in 2014.More >>
The Nashville Soccer Club home opener is in the books. Thousands showed up for the clubs first home game, which had to be moved to Nissan Stadium. because of high ticket demand. It was not enough to break a USL record of 20,231 set by Sacramento Republic in 2014.More >>
On Saturday, Nashville International Airport tested their full-scale emergency plan, allowing first responders to practice their lifesaving skills and response in the event of a disaster.More >>
On Saturday, Nashville International Airport tested their full-scale emergency plan, allowing first responders to practice their lifesaving skills and response in the event of a disaster.More >>
An MTA bus was involved in a crash in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.More >>
An MTA bus was involved in a crash in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Between 10,000 and 12,000 people marched in downtown Nashville to speak out for new gun legislation.More >>
Between 10,000 and 12,000 people marched in downtown Nashville to speak out for new gun legislation.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have hit pause on their push to make many able-bodied adults work if they don't have children younger than 6 for TennCare health coverage.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have hit pause on their push to make many able-bodied adults work if they don't have children younger than 6 for TennCare health coverage.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two happy fishermen with one catching a 51-pound catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.More >>
Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.More >>
Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.More >>
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House released a statement in response to the March for Our Lives protests.More >>
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House released a statement in response to the March for Our Lives protests.More >>
A video of an infant smoking a small cigar set off outrage on social media that helped North Carolina authorities identify and arrest the mother.More >>
A video of an infant smoking a small cigar set off outrage on social media that helped North Carolina authorities identify and arrest the mother.More >>
Every state has an unclaimed property program that looks to find owners of lost and forgotten assets -- it adds up to billions of dollars. Check here to see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.More >>
Every state has an unclaimed property program that looks to find owners of lost and forgotten assets -- it adds up to billions of dollars. Check here to see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.More >>
The suspected Austin bomber said he felt no remorse for deadly explosions that killed two people and terrorized the city in a recorded confession, a U.S. congressman said Saturday.More >>
The suspected Austin bomber said he felt no remorse for deadly explosions that killed two people and terrorized the city in a recorded confession, a U.S. congressman said Saturday.More >>