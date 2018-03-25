East TN District Attorney Tony Clark found dead in Nashville

According to Metro Police, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark was found dead in a Nashville hotel room on Sunday.

Clark, 45, was in Nashville with family for a medical procedure scheduled for later this week.

Police say Clark died from apparent natural causes.

Northeast Tennessee District Attorney General Anthony "Tony" Clark, 54, of Unicoi County, died from apparent natural causes today at Nashville's Cambria Hotel. He was to have had a medical procedure here this week. Family members were in town with him. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 25, 2018

THP Fall Branch tweeted their condolences earlier today:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and assistants of 1st Judicial District Attorney Tony Clark, @THPFallBranch troopers truly lost a great friend today, R.I.P. Tony! — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) March 25, 2018

@THPFallBranch offers our thoughts and prayers to the family members of General Tony Clark!!??????????????????????

Thank you for your years of service to the officers and the citizens of Tennessee! — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) March 25, 2018

Clark represented the Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington County in the eastern-most part of the state.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.