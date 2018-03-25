East TN District Attorney Tony Clark found dead in Nashville - WSMV News 4

East TN District Attorney Tony Clark found dead in Nashville

Tony Clark (Courtesy: LinkedIn)
According to Metro Police, 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark was found dead in a Nashville hotel room on Sunday. 

Clark, 45, was in Nashville with family for a medical procedure scheduled for later this week. 

Police say Clark died from apparent natural causes. 

THP Fall Branch tweeted their condolences earlier today: 

Clark represented the Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington County in the eastern-most part of the state. 

