Nashville International Airport test full-scale emergency plan

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

On Saturday, Nashville International Airport tested their full-scale emergency plan, allowing first responders to practice their lifesaving skills and response in the event of a disaster.  

More than 100 volunteers of all ages participated as "victims" in a mock plane crash, and “family members” for the family assistance portion of the full-scale disaster drill.

Terri Schmidt was one of those volunteers. She said, “I was an upset, slightly injured trying to help everyone trying to make the first responders a little crazy because I wouldn't get out of their way.”

One scenario that played out, involved two planes colliding on the tarmac. The other was a crash recovery in a body of water near the airport.

These drills were a way to gauge runway response, and to give first responders practice.

40 different local agencies also helped with the disaster drill.

