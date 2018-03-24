Nashville International Airport test full-scale emergency plan

The Nashville Soccer Club home opener is in the books. Thousands showed up for the clubs first home game, which had to be moved to Nissan Stadium. because of high ticket demand. It was not enough to break a USL record of 20,231 set by Sacramento Republic in 2014.More >>
On Saturday, Nashville International Airport tested their full-scale emergency plan, allowing first responders to practice their lifesaving skills and response in the event of a disaster.More >>
An MTA bus was involved in a crash in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Between 10,000 and 12,000 people marched in downtown Nashville to speak out for new gun legislation.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have hit pause on their push to make many able-bodied adults work if they don't have children younger than 6 for TennCare health coverage.More >>
According to Gabrielle Giffords' Law Center, Tennessee isn't making the grade on gun safety laws. However, the state has slightly improved their rating since last year.More >>
A regional search is underway for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities that's been missing since Friday evening. Ricky Brock, 59, and another man were supposedly dropped off in the area by an unknown person in Hopkinsville.More >>
Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.More >>
Officials say a La Vergne man was arrested after a SWAT team recovered drugs and cash in his home late Friday.More >>
Officials say a Texas fugitive wanted for crimes against a child was arrested in LaVergne on Friday night. Michael Gray, 52, who was born in Nashville, was apprehended by the LaVergne SWAT Team at a home on September Drive.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
An extra 10,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville on Saturday at the March for Our Lives Rally.More >>
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House released a statement in response to the March for Our Lives protests.More >>
A man took his cat to the vet for a routine visit but had to put her down when something went wrong after sedation. The vet is calling this an unfortunate and very rare situation. The man is calling for answers to what happened to this cat so important to him.More >>
Police in Knoxville say a man grew violent and attacked employees when he couldn't buy a guy at a pawn shop.More >>
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
