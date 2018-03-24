Nashville SC home opener record falls short

The Nashville Soccer Club home opener is in the books.

Thousands showed up for the clubs first home game, which had to be moved to Nissan Stadium. because of high ticket demand.

It was not enough to break a USL record of 20,231 set by Sacramento Republic in 2014.

Just under 19,000 were in attendance.

The match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds originally was scheduled to be played at First Tennessee Park.

The weather was not too kind on Saturday, with some spotty showers throughout the evening.

The game ended in a 0-0 tie.