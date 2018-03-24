MTA bus involved in crash in downtown Nashville - WSMV News 4

MTA bus involved in crash in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An MTA bus was involved in a crash in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon. 

It happened on Hermitage and Lea avenues.

Both the bus and a car were damaged.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

