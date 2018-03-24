Questions for feds delay TennCare work requirement bill

An MTA bus was involved in a crash in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Between 10,000 and 12,000 people marched in downtown Nashville to speak out for new gun legislation.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have hit pause on their push to make many able-bodied adults work if they don't have children younger than 6 for TennCare health coverage.More >>
According to Gabrielle Giffords' Law Center, Tennessee isn't making the grade on gun safety laws. However, the state has slightly improved their rating since last year.More >>
A regional search is underway for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities that's been missing since Friday evening. Ricky Brock, 59, and another man were supposedly dropped off in the area by an unknown person in Hopkinsville.More >>
Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.More >>
Officials say a La Vergne man was arrested after a SWAT team recovered drugs and cash in his home late Friday.More >>
Officials say a Texas fugitive wanted for crimes against a child was arrested in LaVergne on Friday night. Michael Gray, 52, who was born in Nashville, was apprehended by the LaVergne SWAT Team at a home on September Drive.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a Hardees in Madison on Friday night. Police say the man entered the restaurant on Gallatin Pike South just after 5 p.m.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University has found its replacement for Kermit Davis. Sources told News4 that Middle Tennessee will hire UNC Asheville's Nick McDevitt as its next men's basketball coach.More >>
