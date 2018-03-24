Police, family searching for missing Liberty teen - WSMV News 4

Police, family searching for missing Liberty teen

Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen at her home on Feb. 11, 2018. (Courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen at her home on Feb. 11, 2018. (Courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
LIBERTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. 

Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty. 

Her parents, Jason and Darlene Grisham, and officials are asking for the public's help locating the young girl.

Hannah is a white female approximately 5-foot-2-inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

She also has a piercing on the right side of her nose and has been known to also have a lip piercing. 

Hannah was last seen wearing pajamas but likely changed her clothing before she disappeared. 

Officials say Hannah is a beloved daughter, and friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring her home.

If anyone has information leading to Hannah’s location, please contact CFSI Gayla McDaniel at (704) 213-7662 or email cfsi.n.c.gayla@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

