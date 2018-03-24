La Vergne man arrested with drugs, cash after search warrant

Officials say a La Vergne man was arrested after a SWAT team recovered drugs and cash in his home late Friday.

Michael Watts, 39, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home on Sunrise Avenue.

Detectives recovered approximately 1.25 ounces of cocaine, over a pound of marijuana, and around $9,500 in cash from the home.

Watts was charged with felony possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI drugs, maintaining a dwelling for the use/sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watts was booked into the Rutherford County Jail early Saturday morning.

His bond was set at $16,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.