La Vergne man arrested with drugs, cash after search warrant - WSMV News 4

La Vergne man arrested with drugs, cash after search warrant

Posted: Updated:
Michael Watts (Courtesy: Rutherford County Jail) Michael Watts (Courtesy: Rutherford County Jail)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

Officials say a La Vergne man was arrested after a SWAT team recovered drugs and cash in his home late Friday. 

Michael Watts, 39, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home on Sunrise Avenue. 

Detectives recovered approximately 1.25 ounces of cocaine, over a pound of marijuana, and around $9,500 in cash from the home. 

Watts was charged with felony possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI drugs, maintaining a dwelling for the use/sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Watts was booked into the Rutherford County Jail early Saturday morning. 

His bond was set at $16,000. 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police searching for Hopkinsville man with disabilities

    Police searching for Hopkinsville man with disabilities

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:17:00 GMT
    Ricky Prock, 59, has been missing since Friday. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police)Ricky Prock, 59, has been missing since Friday. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police)

    A regional search is underway for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities that's been missing since Friday evening. Ricky Brock, 59, and another man were supposedly dropped off in the area by an unknown person in Hopkinsville.

    More >>

    A regional search is underway for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities that's been missing since Friday evening. Ricky Brock, 59, and another man were supposedly dropped off in the area by an unknown person in Hopkinsville.

    More >>

  • Police, family searching for missing Liberty teen

    Police, family searching for missing Liberty teen

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:13:37 GMT
    Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen at her home on Feb. 11, 2018. (Courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen at her home on Feb. 11, 2018. (Courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

    Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.

    More >>

    Officials are looking for a teenage girl that went missing in Liberty, Tenn., last month. Hannah Grisham, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11, at her home in Liberty.

    More >>

  • La Vergne man arrested with drugs, cash after search warrant

    La Vergne man arrested with drugs, cash after search warrant

    Saturday, March 24 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-24 19:53:28 GMT
    Michael Watts (Courtesy: Rutherford County Jail)Michael Watts (Courtesy: Rutherford County Jail)
    Michael Watts (Courtesy: Rutherford County Jail)Michael Watts (Courtesy: Rutherford County Jail)

    Officials say a La Vergne man was arrested after a SWAT team recovered drugs and cash in his home late Friday. 

    More >>

    Officials say a La Vergne man was arrested after a SWAT team recovered drugs and cash in his home late Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.