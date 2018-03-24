Texas fugitive arrested in La Vergne

Officials say a Texas fugitive wanted for crimes against a child was arrested in LaVergne on Friday night.

Michael Gray, 52, who was born in Nashville, was apprehended by the LaVergne SWAT Team at a home on September Drive.

Gray was wanted by authorities in Harris County, Texas, for charges of felony aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

Gray was charged as a fugitive from justice and booked into the Rutherford County Jail at 10:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

He currently awaits extradition back to Texas.

