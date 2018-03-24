Metro Police investigating armed robbery at Hardees in Madison - WSMV News 4

Metro Police investigating armed robbery at Hardees in Madison

MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a Hardees in Madison on Friday night. 

Police say the man entered the restaurant on Gallatin Pike South just after 5 p.m. 

He forced the employees into the back of the restaurant at gunpoint, took money from the register and fled on foot. 

Witnesses describe the suspect (pictured) as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie with light gray sleeves, light-colored blue jeans and glasses. 

The suspect also wore a bandana to cover his face, but it slipped down during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.  Persons can also submit a tip online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.      

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

