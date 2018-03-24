Metro Police investigating armed robbery at Hardees in Madison

A man robbed a Hardees in Madison at gunpoint on Friday night. (Courtesy: MNPD)

A man robbed a Hardees in Madison at gunpoint on Friday night. (Courtesy: MNPD)

Metro Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a Hardees in Madison on Friday night.

Police say the man entered the restaurant on Gallatin Pike South just after 5 p.m.

He forced the employees into the back of the restaurant at gunpoint, took money from the register and fled on foot.

Witnesses describe the suspect (pictured) as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie with light gray sleeves, light-colored blue jeans and glasses.

The suspect also wore a bandana to cover his face, but it slipped down during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also submit a tip online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.